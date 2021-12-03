Wokingham crowned Chinese food capital of the UK

WOKINGHAM customers are chowing down on Chinese cuisine in abundance.

New research from meal kit delivery service HelloFresh found that the town has ordered more Chinese food from them than any other area in the UK.

HelloFresh studied online orders to find out which cuisines were the most popular with home cooks. And Wokingham has been crowned Chinese food capital of the UK.

It found that the top five cuisines this year were Italian, British, Fusion, Asian and Mexican.

The company reported that cooks have become more adventurous in their choices.

People are eating a variety of seafood dishes, with cajun prawn pasta seeing an 140% jump in searches.

And more people are including healthy carbohydrates in their diets. Bulgar wheat and lentils are proving popular searches on its site.

Mimi Morley, HelloFresh recipe development manager, hopes that households to continue to be experimental in their cooking habits next year.

“Vegetarian dishes used to be our least popular choice, but now most of our customers enjoy a combination of meat, fish and veggie dishes,” she said.

“We’re excited to see trends which embrace more adventurous and healthy eating habits.”

For more information, visit: hellofresh.co.uk/grocery-delivery/food-trends