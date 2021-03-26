Wokingham.Today

Wokingham day centre reopens its doors

by Charlotte King0
WADE
Margaret Campbell-White and Stuart Rowsell, two WADE voluteers at Wokingham Market last year. Picture: Steve Smyth

WADE Day Centre has reopened its doors for the first time since the latest lockdown restrictions were introduced.

The Centre, on Reading Road, supports residents aged 60-years-old and over with a team of professional carers.

Announcing the reopening on Facebook, a spokesperson for WADE said the team are delighted to be working with the community again.

“We have missed you all,” they said.

WADE Day Centre is currently welcoming 15 day-visit members per day, in order to adhere to social distancing measures.To find out more about WADE, visit: wadecentre.org.uk

