Wokingham day centre reopens its doors

WADE Day Centre has reopened its doors for the first time since the latest lockdown restrictions were introduced.

The Centre, on Reading Road, supports residents aged 60-years-old and over with a team of professional carers.

Announcing the reopening on Facebook, a spokesperson for WADE said the team are delighted to be working with the community again.

“We have missed you all,” they said.

WADE Day Centre is currently welcoming 15 day-visit members per day, in order to adhere to social distancing measures.To find out more about WADE, visit: wadecentre.org.uk