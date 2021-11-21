Wokingham DJ wins new award for supporting LGBT+ community

A WOKINGHAM DJ has won a prestigious new award.

Nikki Gladwin-Stride, also known as DJ NikNak, was the first ever winner of DJ set of the year in the Where Pride Lives awards on Friday, November 5.

Hosted by Manchester-based radio station, Gaydio, the awards recognise and celebrate the work which goes into delivering more than 170 Pride events across the country annually.

Kriss Herbert, network content manager for the station, said: “Many Pride events across the UK are put together with love and passion from unpaid volunteers. We wanted to do something that recognised this dedication.”

Ms Gladwin-Strike, who works in a Wokingham primary school, has hosted the family area at Reading Pride for the past three years.

She described the experience as a pleasure because it is her local Pride event.

She also said that it is all the more special because such a large and varied event is entirely organised by volunteers.

“For a free to attend festival, it’s pretty epic,” she said.

The radio station received several nominations for DJ Niknak’s programme at the event in King’s Meadow on Saturday, September 4. Activities including circus skills, balloon modelling and a family disco. She went on to scoop the title in a public vote.

One of her nominees said: “Being an openly gay entertainer is bold, especially when hosting family events.”

For Ms Gladwin-Strike the family friendly nature of the event shows how far the LGBT+ community has come, saying: “To see families attending from all walks of life and celebrating diversity is a special feeling.”

The support she receives from her own family, partner and friends is something she credits for her success. Many of them help with the family area voluntarily, as she does.

“My nan is my number one fan, always creating props and giveaways,” Nikki says. “I am really lucky to love what I do and to have so much support around me.”

Martin Cooper, Reading Pride CEO said: “I am ecstatic that DJ NikNak has won this award. She has brought joy to many and long may that continue.”

DJ NikNak and her team will be returning to run the family area at Reading Pride 2022.