Wokingham drivers urged to plan ahead for two M4 closures this weekend

by Laura Scardarella0
There will be two closures on the M4 this weekend. Picture: Phil Creighton
THE M4 will be closed in two places this weekend, and drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

It will be shut between junctions 13, Chieveley, and 14, Hungerford, from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday for resurfacing work and to replace the waterproofing material on the bridge.

There will be a signed diversion via the A338, A4 and A34.

The M4 will also be closed further east towards London, between junction 3, Hayes, and junction 4b, the M25 interchange.

It will be shut from 4am on Saturday until 6am on Monday.

And diversions will be in place along the A312, A40 and M25.

For more information about the junction 13 and 14 closure, visit: highwaysengland.co.uk/se-maintenance

For more information about the junctions 3 and 4b closure, visit: highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work

