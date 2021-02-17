Wokingham Driving School up for instructor awards

A LOCAL driving school instructor is crossing his fingers and his toes.

Wokingham Driving School’s Keith Gambles has been nominated for two awards at this year’s Intelligent Instructor Awards.

The annual ceremony seeks to recognise the very best driving instructors, schools and suppliers within the industry.

And Wokingham Driving School has been shortlisted for the Regional Driving School of the Year.

“This is a small local driving school with an excellent reputation in their area,” said a spokesperson for Intelligent Instructor Awards.

“A highly motivated and innovative team who work well together to provide top class instruction to learners and the fleet market.”

Keith Gambles, owner of Wokingham Driving School, has also been shortlisted as one of the Top 100 Driving Instructors of the Year, and now has a shot at becoming number one in the country.

Mr Gambles said he is feeling a mixture of emotions after being nominated.

“I’m excited to see the outcome and happy to achieve the shortlist,” he said.

“And I’m humbled to think that my pupils, both current and those I’ve taught over the years, are prepared to take the time to do the nomination and think enough about me to get me selected. Without them, I wouldn’t be on the list.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s awards ceremony will be taking place virtually next month.

For more information, visit: www.intelligentinstructor.co.uk