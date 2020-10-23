Wokingham eateries making sure no child goes hungry next week

A WINNERSH deli is making sure no child goes hungry over half term. And they’re not the only ones.

Zottadeli, based on Reading Road, will be offering free, take away pack lunches from Monday, October 23 until Saturday, October 31 for children who receive free school meals.

“When the coronavirus first hit, it was very worrying as a business owner,” said Paolo Zottarelli, of Zottadeli.

“But the local community really pulled together and they really helped us and supported us, so we wanted to give that support back.”

The deli is offering free take away lunches between 9am and 5pm, Monday through until Saturday next week.

These lunches will include a sandwich, a piece of fruit or vegetables, a snack, and then a drink which could be a carton of juice or water.

And the lunches will be made to order by the Zottadeli team.

“I’m disappointed that our politicians decided kids might go hungry,” Mr Zottarelli added.

And the deli will not be asking for evidence that children receive free school meals.

“I’m relying on people’s honesty. I’m relying on the people who need it to get in touch.

“We’re not going to ask people to prove this and that, we just want to help and the easiest way of doing that is making sure there are no restrictions,” he continued.

Zottadeli announced its free lunch scheme earlier today, and has already received positive feedback.

“The community has just been so amazing,” said Mr Zottarelli. “The power of the people is showing again.”

And Zottadeli is not the only local eatery offering free lunches next week.

The Lord Raglan, in Wokingham town centre, is also taking part in its own free lunch scheme.

Big Smoke Brewery Co., which runs The Lord Raglan, is offering 1,000 lunches to anyone who needs help feeding their children over half term.

The initiative will be running across their six pubs, including the one in Wokingham.

“In response to the Government’s decision to not help feed kids whose parents are struggling over half term, we have decided to contribute in our own small way.

“We’ll be donating 1000 free, healthy lunches to anyone who needs them, no questions asked,” said Rich Craig, who launched Big Smoke in 2014.

Collections can be made Monday through until Friday of next week between 9am and 9pm.

To make use of Zottadeli’s service, contact the deli on 0118 977 6222 or visit: www.zottadeli.com

To register interest with The Lord Raglan, email lunch@bigsmokebrew.co.uk