Wokingham & Emmbrook 1-2 Abingdon United: Sumas suffer cup final heartbreak

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK fell at the final hurdle as they were defeated in a tense battle in the Hellenic League Supplementary Cup final.

After the Hellenic League Division One East season was postponed for a second consecutive season, the Sumas had a chance to get their hands on some silverware but were denied after a close contest.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Abingdon United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Abingdon had the first shot on target of the game but Sumas goalkeeper Samuel Dabinett was able to make a simple save to get his first touch of the ball.

After a cagey start to the final, the Sumas had their first attempt when Nick Bateman fired a fierce shot just wide.

After an Abingdon free-kick was well cleared by an organised defence, the Sumas almost profited on the counter attack as Brandon Curtis broke forward into the opposition half and Luke Scope tried to find Josh Harris in the middle but his cross just alluded his teammate.

Wokingham began to take control of the contest at Oxford City’s Velocity Stadium as they enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the first-half.

Sumas were then forced into a substitution as Bateman had to come off with an injury and was replaced by Dan Carter.

Abingdon began to pose some threat going forward but Joe Cummuskey made a vital clearance from a dangerous cross before the Sumas backline again proved too resilient to break down another attack.

That was until Abingdon broke into the box in the 32nd minute and were awarded a penalty as their forward was brought down.

Luke McCormack stepped up to the spot and beat Dabinett to put Abingdon in front in the final.

Wokingham fought back to try and find a leveller before the break as Abingdon looked to scramble the ball clear from a corner, the ball fell to Jack Mullan but he could only send his effort inches wide of the post.

The game took a twist just before the break as Abingdon were reduced to 10 players as goalscorer McCormack was shown a straight red card for a tough tackle on Harris.

But Abingdon managed to hold out until half-time to go in a goal to the good.

Bateman and Eggleston made another switch at the break as Ellis Day replaced Curtis for the second-half.

Despite having one less player, Abingdon stunned the Sumas to extend their lead soon after the break as Jack Gaul got through one-on-one with Dabinett and converted to put them 2-0 up.

With plenty to do to try and turn their fortunes around, the Sumas displayed their fighting spirit as they clawed a goal back and swung the game back into the balance.

Captain Liam Eagle latched onto the end of a goal kick and lobbed the ball over the Abingdon goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Dabinett then made a crucial save to prevent Abingdon from snatching a third goal as Wokingham then got on the front foot in search of an equaliser.

Alex Badshaw replaced Chris Byrne as the Sumas began to ramp up the pressure on their opponents to try and take the game the distance.

The chances fell in return for their positive attacking play, but the luck didn’t fall the way of the Sumas as they came agonisingly close on a few occasions, including a chance which smacked the frame of the goal.

But Abingdon managed to stay resolute and frustrate the Sumas as they held on to their lead and were crowned as Hellenic League Supplementary Cup champions.

Despite tasting defeat in their final Hellenic game, the Sumas do have reason to celebrate after they were promoted up to step five as part of the FA league restructure.

The Sumas had been on course for promotion for the past two seasons only to be denied by the suspension of the league and sat at the top of the Hellenic League Division One East having made a flying start to the 2020/21 season with an unbeaten record.

Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston’s team will be competing in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North from the 2021/22 campaign.

Wokingham & Emmbrook co-manager Bateman said: “We didn’t quite do enough today to get a result, but a tough old slog on 4G in that heat. Can’t fault the work rate but the execution not there. A month to put the feet up and then we go again in the Combined Counties League.”

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Dabinett, O’Connell, Cummuskey, L Eagle (c), C Eagle, Bateman, Bryne, Harris, Mullan, Curtis, Scope



Subs: Day, Badshaw, Guest, Rushforth, Carter