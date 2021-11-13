Wokingham & Emmbrook 1-2 Windsor: 10-man Sumas fall to late Windsor winner

10-man Wokingham & Emmbrook fell to defeat at Lowther Road as visitors Windsor snatched the points with a late winner.

The Sumas went ahead early but after receiving a red card in the first-half, the away side recovered with two goals to take the spoils.

The loss leaves the Sumas in 17th position in the Combined Counties Premier North on eight points.

Joe Cummuskey started with the captain’s armband for the Sumas after striker and club captain, Jake White, went off injured last weekend with an achilles injury which may see him miss the remainder of the season.

The Sumas made a flying start and took the lead in the second minute of the match.

Charley Tuttle delivered a free-kick into the box and when Windsor’s goalkeeper came way off his line to collect but missed the ball, Callum Eagle took advantage as he headed into the unguarded net.

Sumas had another brilliant delivery put into the box from a Tuttle free-kick, with his left foot proving to be a potent weapon throughout the match, but this time Windsor cleared.

Wokingham boss Eliot Whitehouse was forced into an early change as Cummuskey picked up a knock and was replaced by Liam Eagle.

The hosts dominated much of the first-half as Luke Scope looked to break in behind the Windsor defence but was blocked off.

Windsor’s first shot came in the 14th minute on the half volley but the effort bounced harmlessly wide. They then hit another shot off target after a nice piece of attacking play.

Looking for a second goal, Scope played a neat through ball to Nathan Mindomba but his cut back couldn’t find an orange shirt in the middle.

Sumas goalkeeper Sean Woodward was called into action when he turned away a powerful header to keep his team in front.

Another Tuttle free-kick caused chaos in the Windsor box but Callum Eagle could only find the side netting with his diving header.

Scope picked up a booking in the 23rd minute when the referee judged that he had led with his elbow in an aerial challenge.

When Windsor goalkeeper Sam Butcher hit a loose pass into midfield, Harry Pearson Tried an audacious effort with a lob from 40 yards but the keeper recovered to catch the ball on the line.

The game took a twist in the 35th minute when Scope was dismissed for his second yellow card offence of the match when he caught a Windsor player with a late sliding tackle.

Woodward made another smart save just before the break to ensure his team went in with their lead intact.

Using their one man advantage, Windsor started the half strongly and applied the pressure to find a leveller just three minutes after the restart.

A low cross fizzed into the box and Liam Eagle was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net as he tried to clear..

Tuttle put in another inviting free-kick delivery only for Windsor to clear the danger before Liam Eagle made two crucial blocks.

The home side more than held their own despite being down to 10 and had chances to restore their lead.

Josh Harris arrived at the back post to meet a cross but Butcher made a fine stop from his header.

Mindomba then came close with a header but had his goal bound effort hacked away by the defence.

The visitors began to grow in confidence as they looked to claim a winner as the Sumas’ energy levels began to fade after some exceptionally hard work to make up for having one less player.

Woodward pushed away a free-kick at the near post with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

It looked as if the Sumas would be able to hold off Windsor to at least claim a point with some resilient defending but they were pegged back with just eight minutes left as Excellence Muhemba powered in a header from a corner.

Windsor missed a golden chance to wrap up the victory as the ball was delivered across the face of goal, but with the goal gaping the onrushing striker missed the ball on the stretch.

Woodward then rushed off his line quickly to collect the ball at the feet of a Windsor forward with a positive piece of goalkeeping.

The Sumas forced the issue to try and find a stoppage time equaliser with a late free-kick that was whipped in from Tuttle, but Windsor keeper Butcher took a well taken catch while being swarmed by a crowd of bodies as the match came to a close.

Wokingham return to action next week with an away trip to face Reading City in the league.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward, O’Connell, Cummuskey (c), C Eagle, Tuttle, Carter, Mullan, Mindomba, Bossman, Clark, Scope

Subs: L Eagle, Harris, Shaw, Pearson

Windsor: Butcher, Smyth, Jaggers, Losasso, White, Appleton, Horscroft, Hammond, Muhemba, Sowolona, Stewart

Goals: C Eagle 3’, L Eagle (og) 50’, Muhemba 82’