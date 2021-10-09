Wokingham & Emmbrook 3-3 Edgware Town: White double sees Sumas secure point

JAKE WHITE netted a brace as Wokingham & Emmbrook struck late to take a point in a six-goal thriller at Lowther Road against Edgware Town.

The Sumas twice had the lead as Nathan Mindomba netted the first goal of the game, and the scores were locked at 2-2 by half-time.

The visitors went ahead for the first time in the match in the second half but White came up with a late equaliser to share the points.

Coming into the match with a desperate need to get points on the board, the Sumas knew they would be in for a tough test against a side in seventh before kick-off.

Edgware started well and created some early chances in the match with the first two attempts at goal.

Edgware forward Moe Khadum cut inside from the left-wing and tested the gloves of Wokingham’s goalkeeper Sean Woodward who stood up to the test and held on to the ball.

Woodward then made another impressive stop at his near post to keep the game level after six minutes.

White had the ball in the back of the net for the Sumas but the linesman had raised his flag for offside well in advance of his finish.

The Sumas broke through to open the scoring in the seventh minute as Harry Pearson combined with Mark O’Connell, and his cross was turned in at the second time of asking by Mindomba from close range.

But the hosts weren’t ahead for long as Edgware responded with a leveller just four minutes later as Liam Magwood arrived at the back post unmarked to fire a shot past the keeper.

The visitors looked to pull ahead in the contest when Ofori broke behind the Sumas defence but his attempt to dink the ball over Woodward was smartly read by the keeper who stood up tall and claimed the ball.

Both sides continued to trade chances in an end-to-end contest as Dan Carter tried his luck for the Sumas with a strong shot that was pushed behind for a corner.

Wokingham were beginning to find plenty of rhythm in their passing and looked threatening in forward areas as they looked to restore their lead, with plenty of positive link-up play from Pearson and Mindomba.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Sumas were rewarded for their attacking play as they were awarded a penalty when White was fouled in the box.

Having won the spot-kick, the Sumas striker stepped up to take it and dispatched the ball low into the bottom right corner beyond the reach of the keeper.

Edgware pushed hard to find another equaliser before half-time and thought they had found it when they blasted an effort at goal, but O’Connell was perfectly placed on the line to make a crucial block.

But the frantic goal-mouth action continued as the away side grabbed a leveller before half-time as Kahadum dribbled his way into the and curled a super effort into the top left corner.

The Sumas came out after the break and created some good chances as Mindomba worked tirelessly down the channel to win the ball and put in a teasing cross that was almost turned behind for an own goal.

The ball then fell into the path of Mindomba from a deflected effort, but the Edgware keeper was quick to react as he flew off his line to rush at the feet of the Sumas striker and make a smart save.

With both sides pushing hard to get in front, it was the visitors who edged ahead in the 61st minute as Perry Price arrowed a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Having gone behind for the first time in the match, Wokingham responded strongly.

Jack Mullan burst down the left-wing and found himself through on goal but the opposing keeper made a crucial save to turn his poked effort behind for a corner.

The Sumas profited from the resulting corner as White latched on to the delivery on the volley as his shot looped over the keeper.

Both sides fought valiantly to find a winner throughout the final 15 minutes of the match, with several chances created at either end.

Woodward made a fantastic stop as Edgware got in behind with a long ball but were thwarted by the keeper.

Wokingham then got in behind the Edgware defence as White unselfishly looked to square the ball for a teammate arriving in the middle, but his attempted cross was cut out.

Woodward was called into action again with just a few minutes remaining on the clock as he flew to his right to make a stunning acrobatic stop.

Despite a tense period of stoppage time, the team’s couldn’t be separated as the entertaining game was brought to a close with the points shared in the Combined Counties Premier North.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward, O’Connell, Tuttle, Carter, Cummuskey, Eagle, Pearson, Mullan, Mindomba, White, Noyes

Subs: Clark, Burns-Peak, Squires

Edgware Town: Anguzu, James, Magwood, Hill, Bitsindou, Sony-Bruce, Luke, Odusoga, Waite, Ofori, Khadum

Goals: Mindomba 7’, Magwood 11’, White 27’ (pen), 75’, Khadum 42’, Price 61`