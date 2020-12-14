Wokingham & Emmbrook 4-0 Woodley United: White’s four goal show keeps Sumas top after local derby clash

Jake White starred for Wokingham & Emmbrook by scoring four as they took the bragging rights in their local derby clash against Woodley United on Saturday.



Both teams returned to Hellenic League action for the first time since the end of lockdown,, with Sumas top of the table and Woodley second from bottom.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Woodley United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire



After the game had started, Sumas then took possession of the ball and it went aerial which became several headers up beyond the centre circle which developed into a low level passing into the box with a cross in from the right.



Perry Howard in Woodley’s goal hooked the ball away from the foot of the far post. As play progressed, the speedy winger, Lamin Ceesay, made up ground quickly but when he was in a position to shoot, he sent the ball over the top of Sean Woodward’s crossbar.



A free kick to Sumas went across the field and an ensuing shot flew over Howard’s cross bar.. A corner kick went out of play by a deflection and Sumas next corner created a penalty. Once the Sumas’ player got up off the ground, Jake White scored from the spot in the eighth minute.

Ben Anderson reached the Sumas end but his header to Sean Woodward was direct and he made a comfortable save. A handball in midfield gave Sumas a free kick. Nick Bateman sent the ball into the box but Woodley’s defenders cleared it.



A deflection provided a corner for Sumas after Mark O’Connell tried to defend and the ball was cleared into touch. On the counter, Chris Byrne put the ball over Howard’s cross bar and Sumas went back to defend.



The ball was taken to Sumas area but Woodward was there to clear it into touch.

A free kick was awarded to Sumas and it was a good ball in to the area and again the Woodley defenders dealt with it. Jake White was sent a long through ball but it was beyond his reach after a sprinting chase.

Luke Scope went across to the left flank and the shot passed the far post. Scope then kept up the good work but Woodley regained possession and went up to Woodward’s territory.



Soon after, Jake White went on a good run through the Woodley defence and only had the keeper to beat with his cool finish as the game was nearing the break



A two goal cushion had been created. With half-time approaching, Jake White sealed his hat-trick as he added to his season’s tally with a stunning first-half display.

The second half began with a boost to the score. Sumas gained a free kick a couple of minutes after the restart. Jake White curled the ball perfectly to swing away from the wall of defenders fairly low into the bottom left hand corner beyond the reach of any goalkeeper to make it four for him and four for the team.

The next one he hit the cross bar from the spot and Will Day replaced Jake White. Another free kick produced nothing at all for the Sumas who must have been sensing victory although there was almost the entire half to play.



A corner for Sumas led nowhere and a free kick for Woodley taken by Musa Drameh curled conveniently for Woodward to collect.



He was called upon again when Woodley, in an attempt to reduce the deficit, sent a high aerial cross from near the corner flag which was close to the goal, forced him to climb as high in the air as possible to claim the ball as his. Dan Collier replaced Callum Eagle.

Another sprinting run by Luke Scope was dealt with by Howard once more. Late action saw Sumas attack again and Woodley escaped through a rebound from one of the Woodley defenders out into the open territory beyond the penalty area.



Woodley then mounted an attack and forced two corners, one from each side of the pitch. As Sumas began a counter attack the whistle blew for full time.



Three points, four goals and a clean sheet kept Wokingham & Emmbrook top of the table.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward,[GK], Dan Carter, O’Connell, Guest, L. Eagle,[c] Cummuskey, C. Eagle, Byrne, Scope, Jake White, N. Bateman.

Substitutes: Collier, Harris, W. Day, Good.

Woodley Utd: Howard,[GK], Jamaal Whight, Carmichael, Alexander[c], Sissons, Wayhorn, Drameh [y/c], Briggs, Anderson, Hagger, Ceesay.

Substitutes: Betts,[y/c] Shone, Tegg, A. Carter, Tyson. [Carter not used].

By Arthur Strand