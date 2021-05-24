Wokingham & Emmbrook 4-1 Tuffley Rovers: Sumas storm into Supplementary Cup final

Wokingham & Emmbrook booked their place in the Supplementary Cup after a 4-1 semi-final triumph over Tuffley Rovers.

The Sumas stormed into the lead in the 16th minute when Luke Mullen directed an excellent through ball to Brandon Curtis who applied the finishing touch to break the deadlock.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Tuffley Rovers Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The visitors looked to respond and posed a threat on the break, but Sumas goalkeeper Samuel Dabinett was quick to respond to make a vital low save to keep his team in front.

Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston’s Sumas side continued to create chances throughout the half as Luke Scope and Curtis caused problems for the opposition, but Rovers’ keeper stayed alert to shut them out on a few occasions.

Rovers were awarded with an equaliser when Rudi McKinnon slotted the ball past the keeper with just over half an hour played at Lowther Road.

But the Sumas hit back quickly to restore their advantage before half-time. Mullan and Curtis combined again to hurt Tuffley as they broke through the defence and Curtis slotted successfully to seal his brace.

After an impressive first-half display, Curtis didn’t get the chance to try and bag a hat-trick as he was forced off with an injury and replaced by Kell.

The Sumas began to take control of the cup contest and extended their lead when Joe Cummuskey scrambled the ball over the line through a crowd of bodies to put the hosts 3-1 up.

The chances kept falling for the Sumas who were relentless in attack as Josh Harris and O’Connell were thwarted by the Tuffley goalkeeper.

Mullan was the provider once again, with his third assist of the afternoon, as the Sumas scored their fourth to put them within touching distance of the final. Scope fired a low shot past the keeper as Wokingham boosted the score to take a three-goal lead.

The Sumas can now look forward to a cup final next weekend where they will face Abingdon United FC.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Dabinett, O’Connell, Cummuskey, L Eagle, C Eagle, Bateman, Bryne, Collier, Mullan, Curtis, Scope

Subs: Harris, Guest, Rushforth, Kell, Pritchard