Wokingham & Emmbrook Boxing Club seek new home

Wokingham & Emmbrook Boxing club are seeking a new home as their current site will no longer be available.



Prior to Covid, the club which was established in 2017, was flourishing, with more than 100 members and two fighters representing the home counties in bouts against Cornwall in December 2019.



Unfortunately, covid restrictions meant that the club has been unable to open for much of the past 12 months, but now those restrictions are lifted, it is seeing both junior and adults return to training with the hope that sparring and further shows and bouts are not too far away.



The club runs sessions five times a week for adults and juniors, males and females, and provides a fun and fantastic way for all ages to get and keep fit, as well as providing young adults with a great way of relieving stress, whilst learning about the discipline and respect that comes with any martial art.



W&E Boxing has a number of ex-professional boxers running their sessions to ensure all fighters get the best guidance on technique and training.



The club is looking for new premises as their current site at Matthewsgreen Farm will not be available from the start of 2022, and is currently struggling to find suitable premises within the Wokingham area.

Anyone with information on potential sites should contact Mark Douglas on 07940 529746



For more information, visit Wokingham & Emmbrook Boxing club’s Facebook page