Wokingham & Emmbrook drawn into Hellenic Challenge Cup tournament

Wokingham & Emmbrook have been drawn into group four for the upcoming Hellenic League Challenge Cup tournament.

The Sumas will face Holyport, Windsor and Virginia Water in their group of four. They will play each team once at home and once away.

32 teams, from the Premier Division and Division One, have been split into eight groups of four.
The top two sides from each will qualify for the knockout stages after the group stage is set to be completed on May 1, with the final of the tournament scheduled for May 31.

Meanwhile, in the Hellenic League Division 2 Challenge Cup, Wokingham & Emmbrook Reserves have been drawn to play against Taplow United, Flackwell Heath Reserves, Yateley United and Chinnor. 

The Sumas first-team will return to action for the first time since lockdown with a friendly fixture against Chalvey Sports FC on Saturday, April 10.

