Wokingham & Emmbrook FC host football fun sessions and Ladies open day

Wokingham & Emmbrook hosted a busy weekend of football with fun football sessions for kids and an open day for their Ladies first-team.



Sumas’ football fun head coach Richard Millington said: “We run a programme for four- and five-year- olds to take their first steps into football. The focus is always on the fun part, for them to make new friends while playing football.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC soccer fun Pictures: Andrew Batt

“We had 80 children in the programme and 40 of them have graduated into teams and will play for the U7’s at Wokingham & Emmbrook FC next season.



“We want to provide the best platform in Wokingham for children to explore football, whether they have previous experience or whether it’s the first time they have ever kicked a ball.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC soccer fun Pictures: Andrew Batt

“It’s a great thing for the club, it’s a real stepping stone.



“It’s been a really successful season for us.”



The Sumas are on the lookout for new players to join their Ladies first-team and hosted an open trial at the weekend at Emmbrook School for new players to tryout.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC Ladies Open day Pictures: Andrew Batt

The club are also seeking new players to join their girls teams for other age groups.



Wokingham & Emmbrook U14 girls are keen for new players who have previous playing experience

to join.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC Ladies Open day Pictures: Andrew Batt

Wokingham & Emmbrook U11s are also also inviting both boys and girls to join their team as they make the transition from seven-a-side to nine-a-side football from next season.



For more details, contact pauldavies43.pd@gmail.com or mcpheas@gmail.com