Wokingham & Emmbrook FC invite new players to attend girls’ open sessions

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC are searching for new players to join their girls’ and ladies’ sides for various different age groups.

The Sumas are keen to recruit new keen footballers ahead of the new 2021/22 season.

An open day for the U17 and U18 girls teams will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 11am-1pm at Emmbrook Secondary School..

Anyone interested should contact lisawhitehouse9966@sky.com or w.graham@sky.com

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies senior team are also looking for new players and are holding an open day, inviting new players to come and try out on Sunday, from 11am-1pm at Emmbrook Secondary School.

The Sumas are also holding girls only football sessions for five-11 year olds at Emmbrook Sports and Social Club on Saturday mornings from 10.30am-11.30am.

The fun football based sessions are led by FA qualified coaches.

Anyone interested should contact: emmbrooksportsandsocialclub@outlook.com

