Wokingham & Emmbrook FC Ladies invite new platers to join in open day

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies FC are on the lookout for new recruits and will be hosting an open day for new players to try out.



The Sumas compete in the Thames Valley Women’s Division One and finished in seventh in the 2020/21 campaign that concluded at the end of May.



The open day will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11am-1pm at Emmbrook School and is open to any female players over 16 who are keen to join a new team.



Anyone interested should contact wefc_ladies@hotmail.com