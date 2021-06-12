Wokingham.Today

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC Ladies invite new platers to join in open day

by Andy Preston0
Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies
Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies FC are on the lookout for new recruits and will be hosting an open day for new players to try out.

The Sumas compete in the Thames Valley Women’s Division One and finished in seventh in the 2020/21 campaign that concluded at the end of May.

The open day will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11am-1pm at Emmbrook School and is open to any female players over 16 who are keen to join a new team.

Anyone interested should contact wefc_ladies@hotmail.com

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Wokingham Choral Society to hold Come and Sing event

Phil Creighton

Wokingham’s Willy Wonka factory is on the hunt for local chocolate lovers — and it pays

Charlotte King

BBC Berkshire visits Wokingham Methodist for Peach Quest

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.