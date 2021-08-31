Wokingham & Emmbrook FC offer free admission to youth players for Ascot United clash

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC are offering free admission to all youth players from both the Sumas and Ascot United FC if they wear their respective football kits.

The Sumas are in action in the Combined Counties Premier North against Ascot this evening at Lowther Road (7.45pm), the first time they will play at home in the new league.

It will also be the first home match for new manager Eliot Whitehouse who took charge of the Sumas first-team after the management duo of Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston stepped down before the start of the season.

The Sumas have endured a tricky start to the campaign and are yet to put a point on the board in their opening three matches, meanwhile Ascot are in 13th with one win, a draw and a defeat from their first three fixtures.