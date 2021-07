Wokingham & Emmbrook is welcoming new players to join their current successful senior men’s squads.



The first team have made the move up to step five football and will play in the Combined Counties League from next season.



Meanwhile, the reserve team will play at step six in the Suburban League and the development side will be compete in the East Berks Premier League.

Any interested players should contact Dan Bateman 07920 211725, Matt Eggleston 07976 606406 or Ian Narraway 07810 890220