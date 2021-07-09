Wokingham.Today

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC welcome new coach as team return to training

by Andy Preston0
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK FC have returned to pre-season training ahead of a new challenge in the Combined Counties Division next season.

The Sumas were awarded promotion to step five after the FA league restructure and will be playing in the Combined Counties Premier Division North from the 2021/22 campaign.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston’s side have begun their preparations where they will look
to continue their momentum from the previous two seasons in the Hellenic League Division One East, where the team were on course to win promotion before campaigns were curtailed early.

The Sumas have welcomed a new coach into their set-up as Sam Wilson joins from Berks County FC.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The club said: “Wokingham & Emmbrook FC are delighted to announce that Sam Wilson has joined the club as head coach within the first-team set up.

“Sam works as a full time coach for Elite Preparation Centre and Reading FC Academy and has left his current role with Berks County to join the Sumas.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“All at Wokingham & Emmbrook FC would like to thank Berks County FC for their handling of the move.”

Berks County FC manager Ellis Woods said: “First at Eversley, then at County, Sam has never been too proud or big time to get his hands dirty.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“He’s reaping the rewards of that graft with a great opportunity at a great club who I’m sure will continue to give him the opportunity to flourish.”

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Schools team up to make safety gear for NHS staff

Phil Creighton

Plans to create new nature reserve in Lower Earley

Jess Warren

Turner on top at Eventing Championships

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.