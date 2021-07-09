Wokingham & Emmbrook FC welcome new coach as team return to training

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK FC have returned to pre-season training ahead of a new challenge in the Combined Counties Division next season.



The Sumas were awarded promotion to step five after the FA league restructure and will be playing in the Combined Counties Premier Division North from the 2021/22 campaign.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston’s side have begun their preparations where they will look

to continue their momentum from the previous two seasons in the Hellenic League Division One East, where the team were on course to win promotion before campaigns were curtailed early.



The Sumas have welcomed a new coach into their set-up as Sam Wilson joins from Berks County FC.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The club said: “Wokingham & Emmbrook FC are delighted to announce that Sam Wilson has joined the club as head coach within the first-team set up.



“Sam works as a full time coach for Elite Preparation Centre and Reading FC Academy and has left his current role with Berks County to join the Sumas.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“All at Wokingham & Emmbrook FC would like to thank Berks County FC for their handling of the move.”



Berks County FC manager Ellis Woods said: “First at Eversley, then at County, Sam has never been too proud or big time to get his hands dirty.

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“He’s reaping the rewards of that graft with a great opportunity at a great club who I’m sure will continue to give him the opportunity to flourish.”

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire