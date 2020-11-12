Wokingham & Emmbrook hunt for new recruits

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC are on the hunt for new players to join their Development Team, new to the club this season.



Playing in the EBFL (East Berks Football League) Development League, home games are played on Saturday afternoons at Cantley Park Wokingham, KO usually 12.00 – 15.00, and training is at Emmbrook School floodlit 3G facility on Tuesdays at 20.00.

This opportunity could suit players from 16 to adults who would like to progress towards playing senior football at WEFC through to our Reserves and 1st teams.

If you are interested please contact wefc@wefc.club<mailto:wefcdevelopment@wefc.club> or visit our website for more details www.wefc.club<http://www.wefc.club>



The Sumas are also on the lookout for a coach/manager for their Ladies team. The side competes in the Thames Valley Women’s Division One

The team play their games in the TVWL (Thames Valley Women’s League) on Sunday afternoons at either Lowther Rd or Emmbrook 3G for home fixtures and train on Wednesday evening at Emmbrook 3G from 20.00 – 21.30.

So far this season the team has been ‘run’ by the players themselves, particularly Becky Atkins, and two of the senior Reserves players have been doing the training very successfully on a Wednesday evening, but cannot regularly make the games due to other commitments on Sundays, but are happy to continue to be involved with the training.

They require a coach to attend training and matches to watch the game, coach from the touchline and work out improved strategies for ongoing fixtures keeping the squad up to speed, and ensure that these are carried out at the training sessions in preparation for the next match.