Wokingham estate agent has ‘lucky miss’ after car crashes through Peach Street office

A WOKINGHAM estate agent said he had a lucky miss after a car crashed through his office window today.

At approximately 12.30pm this afternoon, an elderly couple hit Hunters Estate Agency on Peach Street, on the left hand side of the road.

Ben Polamani, who works in the town centre office, said he is thankful to be alive after previously moving his desk away from the window.

“I was so lucky, because I’m the one who sits at the front of the office,” he said. “My desk was pushed all the way back today.

“The paramedics and fire brigade said if the car had hit anybody, they wouldn’t have been alive following the impact.”

Wokingham Today understands the driver’s shoe got stuck on the pedal, causing him to accelerate.

The car, a BMW X3, is said to have then collided with two vehicles before crashing through the agency’s window.

Mr Polamani said the police, paramedics and the fire brigade were all called to the scene.

Nobody inside the estate agency was injured because people were working in the meeting room, away from the window.

But four people have been taken to hospital with injuries, including the elderly couple.

Paramedics are working to understand the cause of the accident. Peach Street closed following the crash, and has since reopened.

“A lot of people came to help and the emergency services got here really quickly,” Mr Polamani said. “Hopefully the elderly couple will be okay and it’s a huge relief that there were no casualties on scene.

“It’s very sad and we’re still not quite sure what happened.”

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Wokingham Road and Bracknell fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Fortunately, no people were trapped but four casualties were placed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service,” they said.

“Crews worked to make the scene safe and were on the scene for approximately 51 minutes.”

Thames Valley Police and have been contacted.