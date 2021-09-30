Wokingham faces “yet another financial precipice” thanks to inflationary pressures

THE FINANCIAL effect of the covid pandemic is being felt by Wokingham Borough Council, and will lead to the council facing “yet another financial precipice”.

This includes “significant inflationary pressures impacting on our services and Capital programme ambitions, these include gas prices and the huge increase in cost of building materials”.

Council leader John Halsall told a meeting of its Executive committee on Thursday, September 30, that another pressure on them was “a potential multi-million-pound burden following the recent NHS and Social Care announcements”.

Cllr Halsall said that as a result of the pandemic, its recovery strategy and expected commitments, the council is “reviewing our revenue income and expenditure, and our capital budget, particularly if unsupported (by the government)”.

He added: “Many of these pressures are already upon us and others will be taking their toll over the coming years. We cannot afford to take our hands off the financial tiller and must continue to collectively steer our way through turbulent and challenging times.”

In coming weeks, Wokingham Borough Council will learn what its grant from the Government will be for the 2022-23 financial year. This, Cllr Halsall said would be “one of the most significant Local Government Finance Settlements this Council has faced in a very long time”.

“It will determine the grant funding we have to deal with our challenges over, I suspect, the next three years,” he said.

“It is essential we get a fair deal for this Council and our residents. I and my Executive will do everything in our power to press home the case for Wokingham. I am just grateful that my contact with Government and MPs is very good.

“Regrettably I cannot determine the outcome of such a national funding settlement. So, whilst doing all I can to bring pressure to bear to get the funding settlement our residents deserve, it remains incumbent on us to relentlessly pursue value for money in all we do and continue to practice the highest standards of financial management in delivering vital services for our community.

“Therefore, we are reviewing our revenue income and expenditure, and our capital budget, particularly if unsupported.”