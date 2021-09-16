Wokingham family spend £20,000 to reunite autistic son with twin sister

A PAIR of Wokingham twins have been separated, creating a “devastating” impact for one who has autism.

And fighting the decision has led to the family selling a car to cover legal costs.

Joseph Smith, 7, hoped to start Westende Junior School this September alongside sister Isabella.

But he was denied a place, because the borough council did not accurately update his education, health and care plan (EHCP) back in October last year.

Since February, he has yet to be given a place at any school.

Instead, he is sat at home watching his sister leave for school each morning, and wondering why he can’t join her.

Dad, James Smith, said his children were at Wescott Infant School together beforehand.

“We chose Westende specifically because of its SEND department,” Mr Smith said. “His peers all got places at the school and they’re asking for him.”

Mr Smith said if Joseph and Isabella are sent to different schools, it would have a “catastrophic” impact on the family.

“It’s massively important they’re together,” he said. “Isabella is part of his support network.”

He said his family is pursuing the matter with Wokingham Borough Council with the help of solicitors.

But it hasn’t been cheap.

So far, the family has spent £20,000 on the proceedings, sold their car and eaten through their savings.

“I fail to understand why it has taken so long, cost thing much, and we have got nowhere.

“Joseph has no school to go to.”

Mr Smith and his wife have been alternating taking time off work to look after their son at home.

Both accountants, their absence is having a knock-on effect at work.

“It makes me cross that a system meant to support them is working against them,” Mr Smith said. “The borough council has an obligation to provide a school.”

Mr Smith said four weeks ago, the borough council provisionally agreed to accommodate their son at Westende, but since then, there has been no communication.

The family is calling for an interim placement, to get their son back into the school system as soon as possible.

Executive member for Children Services, Cllr Graham Howe said he has huge sympathy for the Smith family.

“We are working with the Circle Trust to agree a start date at Westende School,” he said. “This is a difficult and complex situation, and we have worked closely with the family and the Circle Trust to resolve it.

“As a tribunal process is underway, we cannot comment in any detail, but I can state that the family’s preference of a place at Westende School, with the right support in place, will be provided as soon as possible.”