Wokingham FatFace to close its doors next month

by Charlotte King
Wokingham's Market Place Picture: Phil Creighton

ANOTHER store is closing its doors in Wokingham as FatFace bids farewell to the town centre next month.

On Saturday, August 28, it will close its doors on Market Place for the last time.

FatFace has been alerting customers to the news on its receipts, which read: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our doors on the 28th of August.

“We would love you to keep shopping with us.”

It is not clear yet whether jobs will be lost.

It follows Santander on Broad Street which shut on Thursday, July 8.

FatFace stores in neighbouring Reading and Bracknell will remain open.

