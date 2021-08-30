Wokingham Festival 2021: Monday’s line-up and what you need to know for the final day

IT’S THE final day of this year’s Wokingham Festival: which means a final chance to enjoy the bank holiday weekend mixture of good food, music and fun.

Crowds have been flocking to Cantley Park in Wokingham to enjoy the outdoor event. There are two music stages, plenty of food stalls to explore and there is also the real ale bar, raising funds for Orchid Male Cancer Care and the ever-popular cocktail bar.

Families can enjoy events in the children’s arena, and there’s also a chance to take part in yoga sessions throughout the day.

As with yesterday, the weather forecast looks to be dry and fine. It won’t be as warm, with temperatures expected to only reach a high of 18ºC. It will also be cloudy throughout the day, with a minimal chance of rain.

The bars will be serving throughout the day, with last orders at 7.30pm.

Doors open for the festival at 11am, and close at 8pm.

Tickets are £13 on the door, and children under 18 accompanied by an adult get in free.

Here is who you can enjoy today.

Trademark Windows Stage

The host for today is Darren Redick from Planet Rock. He also has a regular show on Scala Radio, but he’s taken a day off from those today to entertain and welcome the acts.

12.30pm – The Sting Operation

1.30pm – Kyros

2.45pm – Warmrain

4pm – The Paradox Twin

5.15pm – The Room

6.30pm – Wille and the Bandits.

The Wokingham Music Club Stage

This is a stage for local bands, up-and-coming performers and some musical surprises.

Acts are timed to avoid clashing with the main stage, so you’ll be able to flit between them quite happily.

1pm – The Hedge Inspectors

2.15pm – Edward Naysmith

3.30pm – Andy Prince

4.45pm – Crystal Jacqueline

6pm – Quantum Pig Acoustic Set

For more details, or to find out about tickets, log on to https://www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk/