Wokingham Festival 2021: Saturday’s line-up

Who’s performing at Wokingham Festival today

Wokingham Festival takes place at Cantley Park over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, and there is plenty of food, music and fun for everyone.

A big part of the festival is the music and there are two stages this year.

A children’s area will have family activities running from 11am through to 5pm, and there are yoga sessions running hourly from noon through to 5pm.

The bars will be serving throughout the day, with last orders at 9.45pm.

The main bar is run by a team from Twyford Beer Festival, and will raise funds for male cancer charity Orchid.

Doors open for the festival at 11am, and close at 10.30pm.

Tickets are £13 on the door, and children under 18 accompanied by an adult get in free.

Here is who you can enjoy today.

Trademark Windows Stage

The host for today is popular BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Andy Jones.

He will introduce the acts and share updates about the day.

12.30pm – EBOS

1.30pm – Josh Okeefe

2.30pm – Marky Dawson

3.30pm – Mr Grey’s Jailhouse Jukebox

4.45pm – Fred’s House

6pm – Zeppelin Kids

7.30pm – Synth

9pm – The Skangsters

The Wokingham Music Club Stage

This is a stage for local bands, up-and-coming performers and some musical surprises.

Acts are timed to avoid clashing with the main stage, so you’ll be able to flit between them quite happily.

Noon – Mike Wagner

1pm – Michael Burns-Peake

2pm – Steve Daniels

3pm – Sophie Al-Noah

4.15pm – Sugar and Sax

5.30pm – Paul Alexander

7pm – The Wave Machine

8.30pm – Third Lung

9.15pm – Silent Disco by Craig Gazey

For more details, log on to www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk