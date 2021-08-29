Wokingham Festival 2021: Sunday’s line-up

A BUSY first day of Wokingham Festival saw crowds flock to Cantley Park to enjoy a day of food, music, culture and fun.

And covid-safe measures were in place, including the opportunity to have a lateral flow test before entering.

Today is the second full day and the forecast is looking pretty good: a dry day, with plenty of sunshine. It might cloud over this afternoon but no rain is forecast. It could be a bit windy, but on the whole it will be perfect bank holiday weather. You can’t say that very often.

A big part of the festival is the music and there are two stages this year.

A children’s area will have family activities running from 11am through to 5pm, and there are yoga sessions running hourly from noon through to 5pm.

Shakespeare’s Scottish Play will be performed as well, so look out for that.

The bars will be serving throughout the day, with last orders at 9.45pm.

The main bar is run by a team from Twyford Beer Festival, and will raise funds for male cancer charity Orchid.

Doors open for the festival at 11am, and close at 10.30pm.

Tickets are £13 on the door, and children under 18 accompanied by an adult get in free.

Here is who you can enjoy today.

Trademark Windows Stage

The host for today is Andy Rowe. He’s the bass guitarists for The Room, a professional voice over artist and a live-event producer. If you recognise his voice, well, you may have heard it in galleries, museums or on TV.

He will introduce the acts and share updates about the day.

12.30pm – Pinkfish

1.30pm – Peach and the Prairie Dogs

2.30pm – The 11

3.45pm – The 286

5.15pm – Flutatious

6.45pm – Syn City Rockers

8pm – Bruce Juice

9.30pm – Unikque

The Wokingham Music Club Stage

This is a stage for local bands, up-and-coming performers and some musical surprises.

Acts are timed to avoid clashing with the main stage, so you’ll be able to flit between them quite happily.

Noon – Only Ukes

1pm – One Eyed Man

2pm – Union Blues

3.15pm – Mississippi Voss

4.45pm – The BJ Bevy

6.15pm – Simon Williams

7.30pm – Rye Wolf

9pm – Silent Disco by Craig Gazey

For more details, log on to https://www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk/

Tickets are only available on the gate