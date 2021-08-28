WOKINGHAM FESTIVAL 2021: Warm-up with our WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

It’s Wokingham Festival week.

Exciting to have the festival back after last year’s cancellation, and the reputation of Wokingham Festival is clearly growing.

Last week on the Walrus and the Carpenter Show on Rock Radio UK, DJ Roger D devoted a whole hour of his show to the festival. He picked tracks to play from his favourite original artists appearing there.

He also chatted with me about the festival and each of the artists chosen.

This week our playlist is devoted to the festival and has tracks from Roger’s choice of artists.

Not necessarily the same tracks but all the same artists.

See if you can spot the differences. You can ‘listen again’ to the radio show at www.mixcloud.com/roger-dudman/the-walrus-carpenter-show-294/ and you can listen to our playlist in the usual place at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading-based band is back with a stunning new single featuring an incredible vocal duet from Danny Sorrelland Nicole Johnson – TradeMark Stage, Monday 30th August – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

What a perfect way to close the festival. This is a great headlining act that creates something unique with an exciting blend of rock and roll, funk, soul and roots. The band is a four-piece, led by talented singer / songwriter Wille Edwards – TradeMark Stage, Monday – www.willeandthebandits.com

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70s West Coast inspired folk / rock sound, this bnd from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival – TradeMark Stage, Saturday – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer songwriter who has played in the area previously and will be returning to appear again this year.

He is currently working on a new album being recording in a new recording studio that he built himself – Wokingham Music Club Stage, Monday – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Kyros – Rumour

A very prolific international band with local connections that due to lockdown haven’t yet performed any of the tracks live that appeared on their critically acclaimed Celexa Dreams album. Looking forward to that changing on their summer tour which starts this week – TradeMark Stage, Monday – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

Here’s a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up and what a good addition it is.

The 11 describe themselves as a straight up, no messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty – TradeMark Stage, Sunday – www.facebook.com/the11uk

The Room – The Golden Ones

The Room are an excellent live band with local connections who have been invited back to the festival this year after a brilliant performance in 2019. The band’s bass player, Andy Rowe, will also be Host for the Day on the Sunday – TradeMark Stage, Monday – theroom.band

Flutatious – Glen Row Stomp

A band with an exciting blend of folk, rock and prog who have been busy since restrictions eased with festival appearances at Kozfest, Wickham, Prog for Peart, A New Day and now Wokingham – TradeMark Stage, Sunday – www.flutatious.co.uk

Third Lung – What is a Life?

Reading-based outfit Third Lung has released a number of quality singles during 2021, and this is one them. They will be playing at Wokingham Festival for the first time, so we look forward to those powerful vocals, guitar riffs and melodic choruses – Wokingham Music Club Stage, Saturday – www.thirdlungband.com

Warmrain – Fading Star

A band that creates beautiful pieces of music with moving lyrics.

They started playing live shows before lockdown in support of their debut album, Back Above the Clouds, and, despite having put plans on hold, they are back and getting very positive reactions – TradeMark Stage, Monday – warmrainband.com