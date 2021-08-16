Wokingham Festival: 40 acts planned across three days over August Bank Holiday

WOKINGHAM Festival is to return for three days of late summer fun this bank holiday weekend.

Kicking off on Saturday, August 28, the annual event will provide a range of music, food and drink at Cantley Park, Wokingham.

The festival will see 40 artists from across the borough and beyond take to the stage with music from all genres for everyone to enjoy.

There is also a real ale bar from the team behind Twyford Beer Festival.

Artists include Wille and the Bandits, Unikque, The Skangsters, Flutatious, The Room, Bruce Juice, Fred’s House, R2-A Tribute to Rush, Zeppelin Kids, The Paradox Twin, Kyros and more.

Performances will take place on both the main TradeMark Stage and the Wokingham Music Club Stage.

The festival will be joined by special guests who will host each day, introducing the artists on the main TradeMark Stage.

Flutatious are one of the returning acts Picture: Andrew Merritt photography

On Saturday, BBC Radio Berkshire’s DJ Andy Jones will host, and on Sunday, artists will be introduced by voiceover artist and bass player from The Room, Andy Rowe.

On Monday, festival-goers will be welcomed to the event by Planet Rock DJ, Darren Redick.

Festival founder Stan Hetherington, who also runs the Wokingham Music Club, said he is really excited about this year’s event.

“We have a great line-up, some wonderful traders, albeit not as many as previous years due to our desire to give our audience a bit more space,” he said.

“This year’s festival is getting a great reaction from residents, and Wokingham Festival 2021 is looking as if it will be our best ever.”

Drinks will be available across three bars: The Beer Festival Bar, the Redan Cocktail Bar and the Wokingham Music Club Bar.

Food stands and children’s entertainment will also be provided throughout the weekend.

Covid measures will still be adhered to, including Track and Trace details for visitors.

“The festival is run by a team of enthusiastic and hard-working volunteers from the local area and we all share a passion for quality live music in a friendly, enjoyable atmosphere,” Mr Hetherington said.

“We only charge low prices for tickets but we deliver stages much bigger than we should be able to because of our volunteers and the community spirit which is also helped by the great support from Wokingham Borough Council.”

Weekend and day tickets are now on sale.

For more details, or to book, log on to wokinghamfestival.co.uk