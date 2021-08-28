Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Festival launches today – and the programme includes cultural treats

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham Festival - Macbeth
Macbeth will be performed as part of this year's Wokingham Festival

OPEN AIR theatre and yoga will be joining the extensive programme for Wokingham Festival this weekend.

The event runs at Cantley Park today through to August Bank Holiday Monday.

Alongside live music, family activities, music and food, there will be an outdoor production of Macbeth on Sunday.

The Shakespeare play brings murder, mayhem, costume and sword fighting to the town.

It is directed by Bart Lee with costumes by Patsy Frazer and movement by Ann Ogden. The cast stars Ben Dearden as Macbeth, Sophie Spencer as Lady Macbeth, Benji Gavan as Macduff and Michael Workman as Duncan.

The Scottish play will be told in five acts, starting at 1pm, with the final act at 6.15pm.

Yoga will span the three-day event, run by a collection of teachers from the area.

The classes will be a broad range of yoga styles, with all abilities welcome.

For beginners, the teachers will be able to clarify the many different styles of yoga and give advice.

There will also be breath awareness and meditation sessions to help festival-goers get into the zone.

Stan Hetherington, who runs the festival, said: “I’ve always been keen to ensure that the festival should have something for everyone. Adding two new activities to our already extensive offering is very exciting.

“We are hoping to expand further on the theatre ideas in future.”

Yoya

The festival will also feature two live music stages with 40 acts performing from Saturday to Monday.

Refreshments are available across three bars, also run by borough names.

The Beer Festival Bar, run by the Twyford Beer Festival team will stock a wide selection of specialist craft beers, ciders and perries.

The Redan Cocktail Bar will serve cocktails, prosecco, and lagers. And the Wokingham Music Club Bar will be stationed inside one of the performance tents. For those that don’t want to step away from the action.

There will also be food stands and children’s entertainment.

The event promises covid-secure risk assessments, increased cleaning and PPE where necessary.

For more information and tickets, visit: www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk

