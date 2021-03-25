Wokingham Festival to return for August bash

WOKINGHAM Festival is returning this summer for a weekend of family entertainment.

The three-day event will take place over the August bank holiday, starting on Saturday, 28.

Stan Hetherington, one of the organisers, said he is looking forward to the return of live music.

“Covid has been a rollercoaster, and the ride hasn’t finished yet,” he said. “We’ve got a few more twists and turns to go, but we’re going full steam ahead.”

He said even if the government’s plan to reopen the country on June 21 goes awry, he is still hopeful the August date is suitable.

“As long as the roadmap doesn’t change, I’m very optimistic we will get there,” he added.

Until large public gatherings become legal, the borough council cannot grant a licence for the event, but Mr Hetherington is not worried.

“Every festival in the country is in the same position right now,” he said. “We’re all desperate to get back out and have a good time with our friends and family. We just need to drive covid down in time.”

The festival will have multiple stages featuring artists from across the borough, and further afield. There will be three bars, also run by borough names. The Beer Festival Bar, run by the Twyford Beer Festival team will stock specialist craft beers, ciders and perries from local and national breweries; The Redan Cocktail Bar will serve cocktails, prosecco and lagers; and the Wokingham Music Club Bar will be stationed inside one of the performance tents, for those that don’t want to step away from the action.

There will also be food stands and children’s entertainment.

“I can only really talk about live music from my personal view,” Mr Hetherington added. “I’ve missed the atmosphere of fellow human beings, the tension in the air at a live music gig that you don’t get at home.

“In lockdown I’ve watched a video of a concert every Friday night — that’s my enjoyment. I just feel better on a Saturday morning having been to a gig on Friday night.

“Some people run, or cycle, but for me, live music gives that bodily sensation of feeling good.”

And the team of organisers share that passion.

“This isn’t Reading Festival, we can’t do what they do. We only charge £8 for a ticket, but we deliver stages much bigger than we should be able to, because of our volunteers,” Mr Hetherington said. “It’s created by the community, for the community, and it’s bloody good fun.”

The event promises covid-secure risk assessments, increased cleaning and PPE where necessary, and Track and Trace details for festival goers.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale, and cost £8 for a day, or £19 for the weekend. All accompanied children under 18 go free.

For more information, visit: www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk