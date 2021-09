AN OSCAR-winning actress stars in the September offering from Wokingham Film Society.

The group will be screening Minari (12) on Thursday, September 16, from 7.30pm.

It tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream.

Yuh-Jung Youn won best supporting actress for her role.

It is screened at The Whitty Theatre, and places must be pre-booked.

For details, log on to wokinghamfilmsociety.com