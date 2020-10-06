Wokingham Fireworks cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

IT’S BEEN delayed by heavy rain, gas mains pipes and strong winds, but it’s never been cancelled before.

This year’s Wokingham Fireworks Spectacular is the latest victim of the coronavirus.

Originally planned for Saturday, November 7, the annual display which raises thousands of pounds for good causes has been halted.

It usually includes a torchlit procession from Wokingham’s town hall through to Cantley Park, attended by hundreds of people and headed up by local dignitaries and the Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band.

The event itself includes food stalls and a fairground.

But as the event attracts thousands of people within a small section of park, social distancing means it is impossible to go ahead.

It will be the first time in 32 years that the event cannot go ahead. It is organised by volunteers from Wokingham Lions Club, Rotary Clubs of Wokingham and Easthampstead and two local Unicorn Clubs.

In a statement, David Gold, chair of Wokingham Fireworks Charitable Trust, said: “It is with regret that we have decided to cancel this year’s Wokingham Fireworks Spectacular.

“The annual charity event is family-friendly and fun for all ages. Our target this year was to raise £25,000 for good causes.

“This year’s nominated charities are: Thames Valley Air Ambulance, JAC in a Box, Topic of Cancer, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Wokingham Young Carers.

“These charities need funds more than ever before and even though the event cannot take place we hope that people will still donate to these worthy causes.”

Next year’s event is planned for Saturday, November 6.

To donate, visit www.wokingham-fireworks.co.uk or on Facebook @WokinghamFireworks