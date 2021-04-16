Wokingham Foodbank hunts for second premises

WOKINGHAM Foodbank is set to expand following a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foodbank, which is currently based on Broad Street in Wokingham, is looking for a second premises in an effort to support more people in need across the borough.

Annette Medhurst, manager of Wokingham Foodbank, said its current home is “just too small” to manage both collections and deliveries.

“[The Broad Street building] is quite small and narrow, and it’s been a massive challenge over the past year,” she explained.

“Throughout covid, we’ve increased deliveries to households and we currently have no car parking space.

“We want to continue offering deliveries, because we’re aware accessing the Foodbank is a barrier for some, so we need additional space.”

Over the last year, Wokingham Foodbank has seen a 130% increase in demand and now supports more than 5,500 residents with food parcels.

To keep up with increased demand, it is looking for a new site to store food, sort stock and deliver food parcels from, while continuing to distribute supplies from its town centre location.

“We also want to use it to organise community donations, for example during Easter and Christmas,” Ms Medhurst explained. “We also have backup stock in case of an emergency which we need to store.

“Our operation has grown so much over the past year.”

Ms Medhurst said while the number of referrals to the Foodbank are stable at the moment, footfall remains high compared to pre-covid levels — and she fears it will not decrease any time soon.

“I’m quite concerned that when the freeze on evictions is lifted, some people will suddenly find themselves in a difficult position,” she said. “It’s so expensive to live around here and, with the end of the furlough scheme, it’s going to put quite a strain on people.

“I certainly don’t think our numbers are going to drop to pre-covid levels, and I think the demand on our services is going to be higher for a while.”

She said the 5% rise in council tax in the borough may also be hard for residents “just keeping their head above the water”.

Now, the team at Wokingham Foodbank is on the hunt for an additional, larger building with toilet and kitchen facilities, as well as allocated parking for volunteers.

Ms Medhurst is currently asking residents to keep an eye out for any units for sale which could be suitable.

“Ideally, we’d like a 3,000-3,5000 square foot warehouse-style unit somewhere slightly outside of town,” she said.

“So if you’re out and about and you spot anything, please get in touch on Facebook or at manager@wokingham.foodbank.org.uk.”

To find out more about Wokingham Foodbank, including which supplies it needs at the moment, visit wokingham.foodbank.org.uk or search for ‘Wokingham Foodbank’ on Facebook.

Ms Medhurst is the Labour candidate for Evendons ward in the May 6 elections.

Daniel Hinton is the Conservative candidate for Evendons and Ian Shenton is the Liberal Democrat candidate.