Wokingham Foodbank restarts fuel top-up scheme

WOKINGHAM Foodbank has re-started its fuel top-up scheme for households who are struggling with energy costs this winter.

Last winter the project provided 75 energy top-ups for residents who have pre-payment gas and electricity meters.

Originally the Foodbank planned to carry on their fuel-bank throughout the spring and summer months but the pandemic meant they were unable to offer the service during lockdown.

The Foodbank received a grant from Berkshire Community Foundation and funds were topped up by donations from local churches during Harvest Festival.

Annette Medhurst, the manager at Wokingham Foodbank said: “As the colder months approach, households can face difficult decisions about how to spend their money.

“By helping top up people’s gas and electricity meters we hope that this can go some way to reduce the financial pressure households find themselves in at this time of year.

“This year more than ever residents are finding it hard to make ends meet, we want to encourage people to reach out for help.”

Households across the borough can access the scheme alongside their referral for a food parcel.

Anyone struggling to afford food and finds themselves worried about heating their home this winter is advised to contact the foodbank on 07926 524605 or by email: info@wokingham.foodbank.org.uk.

The team can then signpost residents to an organisation that can make a referral.

For more information about Wokingham Foodbank, visit: wokingham.foodbank.org.uk

To find out your nearest drop-off point, visit: wokingham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/