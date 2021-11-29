Wokingham Foodbank sees 83% increase in demand

THE NUMBER of people needing foodbank help has increased in Wokingham, new figures have shown.

Wokingham Foodbank revealed that it provided 1,768 emergency food parcels between April and September this year.

And 741 of these went to children.

The figures are an 83% increase on the same period in 2019. The charity believes that the increase is due to the impact of the pandemic on people’s finances.

Annette Medhurst, foodbank manager, said she was dismayed at the figures.

“It’s not right that people in Wokingham are needing a charity’s help to put food on the table,” she said.

“We know our figures are just the tip of the iceberg as different community organisations, independent foodbanks and local authorities have also been working to support our community.”

Mrs Medhurst explained that December is the charity’s busiest month. This year, supporters are being asked to consider making a financial donation to support its fuel scheme.

“Our work is only possible because of their incredible generosity,” she added.

The foodbank warns families already at breaking point face an even tougher winter after £20 per week was cut from Universal Credit payments last month. This is on-top of rising fuel costs this winter and soaring inflation.

For more information, visit: wokingham.foodbank.org.uk