The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham Foodbank welcomes housebuilder donation

by Jess Warren0
Foodbank manager Annette Medhurst, right, and volunteers with the donation. Picture by Baratt and David Wilson Homes

LAST WEEK, Barratt and David Wilson Homes gifted a donation to Wokingham Foodbank.

Based at Broad Street Walk, the foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust – has provided assistance to 2,658 people since the start of lockdown.

Items donated by David Wilson Homes Southern included sugar, tinned potatoes, instant mash, tinned carrots, preserves and shaving foam – all of which were in high demand.

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the coronavirus outbreak develops, more people are likely to need a foodbank’s help. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that foodbanks are able to remain open and have the necessary stocks to respond to this crisis.

“The support of David Wilson Homes means foodbanks will be able to remain agile to respond to the fast-changing situation and continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food and additional support for people in crisis.”

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We’re thrilled to support Wokingham Foodbank at a time where togetherness and community spirit is most significant.

“The representatives of the Trussell Trust do an outstanding job in providing emergency supplies to those in need, and we hope our donation will support their admirable work during these testing times.”

For more information visit: wokingham.foodbank.org.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Pensioner’s disabled bay parking fine cancelled by Wokingham Borough Council

Kate Nicholson

VOTE 2019: Newcomer James Sunderland holds Bracknell for Conservatives

Phil Creighton

A-LEVELS 2020: Leighton Park students ‘have achieved all we wanted for them’

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.