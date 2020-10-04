Wokingham Foodbank welcomes housebuilder donation

LAST WEEK, Barratt and David Wilson Homes gifted a donation to Wokingham Foodbank.

Based at Broad Street Walk, the foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust – has provided assistance to 2,658 people since the start of lockdown.

Items donated by David Wilson Homes Southern included sugar, tinned potatoes, instant mash, tinned carrots, preserves and shaving foam – all of which were in high demand.

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the coronavirus outbreak develops, more people are likely to need a foodbank’s help. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that foodbanks are able to remain open and have the necessary stocks to respond to this crisis.

“The support of David Wilson Homes means foodbanks will be able to remain agile to respond to the fast-changing situation and continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food and additional support for people in crisis.”

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We’re thrilled to support Wokingham Foodbank at a time where togetherness and community spirit is most significant.

“The representatives of the Trussell Trust do an outstanding job in providing emergency supplies to those in need, and we hope our donation will support their admirable work during these testing times.”

For more information visit: wokingham.foodbank.org.uk