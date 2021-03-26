Wokingham football star earns international appearance

A WOKINGHAM family are looking forward to this weekend’s World Cup qualifiers as they get to see their son in action.

Kian Duncan will be in the line-up for Anguilla as they take on the Dominician Republic in the crunch fixture.

The game kicks off at 10pm and will be the 20-year-old’s second game for the squad, following a friendly against the US Virgin Islands on Monday evening, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

And he could be in action again next Wednesday, as the team play Barbados at 12.30am.

Duncan lives in Wokingham and is currently captain of Burnham, but he previously played in St Crispin’s youth team, and also turned out for the Sumas before a spell at Basingstoke Town.

“He’s quite young, he’s only 20,” said Mum Anita. “It’s quite a significant thing to be called up to play for the national team.”

Due to covid, Duncan flew out last month so he could quarantine and, because Anguilla is a smaller footballing nation, they have been playing games at the home of Inter Miami, Fort Lauderdale.

“He absolutely loved it,” Ms Duncan said. “The facilities are out of this world, and he was absolutely buzzing from it.

“They can’t wait for the weekend for the first match.”

Duncan qualifies for the team through his grandfather, and his Mum couldn’t be prouder.

“He was captain of the team all the way through his time at St Crispin’s, then he played for Wokingham and Emmbrook FC,” she said.

“He has always aspired to be a footballer, he applied himself, choosing the college after sixth and things like that because football is his dream.

“It shows to children that amazing things can happen. He’s not playing for a team in the Premier League, but he’s still got this opportunity to play for a national team that are aspiring to better things and they’re doing everything they can to do that.

Kian added: “It was a good game and great experience. The team played well and could of come away with a win. The team are in good spirits and preparing well for Saturday.

“I’m excited to get over and start playing with the team and looking forward to it. It should be a good game and great experience as we are preparing well’