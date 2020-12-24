Wokingham friendship charity accepting referrals this Christmas

AS WOKINGHAM borough fell under Tier 4 restrictions last weekend, many people may now be facing Christmas Day alone this year.

But The Link Visiting Scheme, a Wokingham-based charity supporting elderly people across the borough, has promised that it is here to help.

“If anyone feels like they are going to be particularly struggling over Christmas, they need to get in touch with us and we will signpost them to services that can help them if we can’t”, said Marjie Walker, scheme manager.

On Christmas Day, the charity’s team of volunteers will be delivering gifts and hot meals to those on their own, and its phone line will be open to anybody in need of companionship.

As for those who will be celebrating Christmas with family this year, Ms Walker emphasises how important it is to check in on neighbours and people in the community who will be alone throughout the festive season.

“We’re encouraging neighbours to cook meals for those who find themselves alone this year,” she said.

“So please reach out to your local community, take care of those around you before you consider volunteering wider.”

The Link Visiting Scheme is still accepting referrals for Christmas support and companionship, but has a limited supply of meals this year.

Those who have arranged support on Christmas Day should expect it to go ahead as planned, despite Berkshire falling under Tier 4 restrictions.

For more information, and to make a referral call The Link Visiting Scheme on 0118 979 8019 or visit: www.linkvisiting.org/christmas

The charity is also encouraging people to contact The Silver Line,the national telephone befriending service, if they are struggling with loneliness during the festive season on 0800 470 8090.

People can also reach out to the One Front Door scheme on 0300 330 1189 if struggling to get medication or food.