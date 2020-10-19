Wokingham garden centre offers Christmas shoppers a helping hand

FOR some, the best Christmas shopping is from the petrol stations on Christmas Eve at 11pm. It focuses the mind, even if the gift selection is a bit limited.

But for those who like to give Santa more time to choose, a Wokingham-based garden centre is looking forward to opening its doors during November for some first noels.

Squire’s garden centre, based on Healthlands Road, is holding the event over two sittings: 5.30pm and 6.45pm, every Thursday next month.

Entry has to be booked in advance and costs £10, but is redeemable against purchases on the night.

And there’s a 15% discount for purchases.

If you visited last year, you’ll know that there is a selection of decorations, gifts and food to browse.

It’s not all shopping– live number and surprises will be available.

It will all be under Covid-safe measures.

And it certainly beats receiving a bottle of motoring oil and a petrol-scented flowers on the big day.

For more details, or to book, log on to: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk