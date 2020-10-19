The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham garden centre offers Christmas shoppers a helping hand

by Phil Creighton0
Picture by Squires Garden Centre

FOR some, the best Christmas shopping is from the petrol stations on Christmas Eve at 11pm. It focuses the mind, even if the gift selection is a bit limited.

But for those who like to give Santa more time to choose, a Wokingham-based garden centre is looking forward to opening its doors during November for some first noels.

Squire’s garden centre, based on Healthlands Road, is holding the event over two sittings: 5.30pm and 6.45pm, every Thursday next month.

Entry has to be booked in advance and costs £10, but is redeemable against purchases on the night.

And there’s a 15% discount for purchases.

If you visited last year, you’ll know that there is a selection of decorations, gifts and food to browse.

It’s not all shopping– live number and surprises will be available.

It will all be under Covid-safe measures.

And it certainly beats receiving a bottle of motoring oil and a petrol-scented flowers on the big day.

For more details, or to book, log on to: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk

