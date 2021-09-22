Wokingham.Today

Wokingham gym opens doors to all for National Fitness Day today

by Jess Warren0
energie fitness wokingham

A WOKINGHAM gym is opening its doors to all today.

Energié Fitness, based in The Plaza, off Denmark Street, is celebrating National Fitness Day.

Manager, Adam Piper, said the national day was founded by Energié Fitness 10 years ago, and this year, the company is “going big”.

“The company CEO died very quickly from cancer,” Mr Piper explained. “So we are raising money for Cancer Research.”

The national day has now been handed over to ukactive, which manages the day of activity.

To mark the occasion, Energié Fitness is opening its doors for free, along with a number of fancy dress gym classes.

Visitors will also have the chance to join a tug-of-war, military fitness test, or deadlift a Boeing 737.
To book a free visit on the day, visit: members.energiefitness.com

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

