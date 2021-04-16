Wokingham gyms celebrate the big reopening

WOKINGHAM’s newest gym opened this week, but members have already been keeping active for months, with online classes.

Adam Piper, from énergie Fitness, said it’s been a “rollercoaster of a year”.

“Opening a gym in 2021 has been a different kind of challenge,” he said. “Our equipment is spaced out at a two-metre distance and sanitising stations and anti-bacterial wipes have been placed at many locations around the gym.”

The club has also installed two different air purification systems, that kill 99.7% of airborne and surface bacteria and viruses, Mr Piper said.

“We want our members to feel safe and welcome and know that the énergie Fitness team is there to help people get fitter, healthier and live a happier life,” he added.

This has already started, as the team organised a virtual collective walk from Lands’ End to John o’ Groats, as well as free live classes with it’s app.

“We are proud to have helped the community during this difficult and isolating time,” Mr Piper said. “Exercise and mental health are so closely intertwined and we have hopefully played a part in helping to keep people active.”

Also live streaming classes were Places Leisure — which runs Loddon Valley, Bulmershe, St Crispin’s, Ryeish Green Sports Hub and Arborfield Green leisure centres, and will run the new Carnival Pool centre once open.

Keith Love-Evans, area manager for Places Leisure, said they have launched a new feature on their app called Tailor Your Programme.

He said it will help customers reset their fitness goals after lockdown.

“We’re delighted to be reopening the centres and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back,” he said. “Booking volumes demonstrate just how much we’ve been missed, along with interest from parents in returning their children to lessons.

“We know from feedback that a winter lockdown made it tough to keep active, so it’s great to get back to helping our customers achieve their goals.”

He said last month, they launched a campaign to celebrate acts of kindness, with residents nominating their “Hometown Heroes” for a free annual membership.

“They are due to be announced shortly with all nominees being given a free 14-day pass as a thank you for their heroism and acts of kindness,” Mr Love-Evans added.

Staff have kept active too, with upgrades to Loddon Valley Leisure Centre’s disabled changing area, and a new sprung wooden sports hall floor.

The studio hall floor at St Crispins Leisure Centre has also been upgraded and reception improved.

The gym floor matting at Ryeish Green has been updated, and graded and the 3G pitch at Arborfield Green was also refurbished.