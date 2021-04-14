Wokingham Half Marathon returns this September

WOKINGHAM Half Marathon is returning this September.

The 13.1 mile race will start and finish at Cantley Park on Sunday, September 19.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to confirm the good news,” said Graham Ebers, deputy chief executive and director of resources and assets, at Wokingham Borough Council.

“With the ongoing pandemic and restrictions on live events, it’s been a tough year for so many of our residents.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to invite all runners to the race, our route is equally as suitable to established runners, as it is for those looking to complete their first official half-marathon.

“I’m hoping for fantastic weather on the day and plenty of cheerful atmosphere throughout.”

The event is approved by the United Kingdom Athletics and includes a race village with catering, massages, shower facilities, race medals, pace runners, bib-tag race timing and kit tents.

Runners are encouraged to wear fancy dress, support a cause or donate to one of the charities suggested by the organisers.

Introduced in 2020, the Wokingham Mini Mile is running again this year. Open to the family, and offers t-shirts and medals to all young participants.

There will be a full refund if the event is cancelled. Entry price starts at £28 for the first 500 entries.

Entries will close when the event reaches capacity at 3,500 runners. Last year entries closed early after filling up. There are no entries on the day.

For more information and ticket prices, visit www.wokinghamhalf.co.uk