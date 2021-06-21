Wokingham half marathon reverts to revised February date

The Wokingham half marathon will now take place in February 2022 due to the uncertainty surrounding covid-19.

The organisers of the event hope that the race will be able to take place without any restrictions, choosing to postpone the September date in order to not disrupt the training of the participants.

Any racers who have already signed up will be offered a refund, but are encouraged to hold onto their entry place if they are able to make it for the revised date.

Entries for any new athletes who wish to race in February will be open to book at the end of July 2021.

Any entries are also backed by a 100% refund guarantee in case of covid-19 cancellation.