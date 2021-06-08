WOKINGHAM Borough Council has raised serious concerns over the Covid-19 quarantine hotel in Sindlesham.

Under government rules, people entering the UK from certain countries have to quarantine at their own expense in special hotels.

There are several in Berkshire, including the DoubleTree at Sindlesham, formerly known as the Moat House.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said the Mill Lane site had a number of areas that needed improvement.

He told Wokingham.Today after the quarantine hotel was established at the end of April, the council’s Covid-19 taskforce were deployed to inspect the set-up and check infection procedures were being followed.

“The Department of Health and Social Care contacted us on Tuesday and promised to resolve all the issues,” Cllr Margetts said.

“We are aware of the risk [this hotel] poses to the community, and we will not hesitate to take the strongest action.

“We remain committed to getting the correct standards and everything is on the table as an option to achieve this.”

The councillor added: “We have been working to make sure the facility has robust covid safety protocols and practices in place, including through unannounced health and safety inspections.”

He said the council has also written to the Government to seek reassurance that the Department of Health and Social Care and hotel will work closely with borough teams to protect the community.

Last month, there were 50 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, formerly known as the Indian variant, in the borough.

Cllr Margetts said the cases were evenly spread across the borough, and predominantly in younger age groups.

Children under 18 made up 35% of the Delta variant cases.

“As of today, there are no covid cases in the quarantine hotel,” Cllr Margetts said.However this could change daily.