Wokingham Hospital staff to strike over contract changes

CLEANERS, porters and caterers at Wokingham Hospital will strike over contracts.

Facilities staff at four Berkshire sites will walk out over forced changes to contracts, said GMB Union, after voting overwhelmingly to take strike action.

The dispute is over fears that facilities staff face “detrimental contractual changes”, as their new employer forces changes to job titles and roles.

NHS Property Services is implementing changes as part of its organisational review.

Asia Allison, GMB senior organiser said: “It’s crunch time for NHS Property Services, we have tried engaging with senior management, but they remain intransigent in their aims to change perfectly good and long-standing NHS job titles and roles which have always been linked to NHS pay bandings and scales.

“Our members need cast iron guarantees, that NHS Property services will honour their link to the NHS family — their pay and term and conditions.

“NHS Property Services have already told members their co-called organisational review could lead to changes even though they originally told staff that it wouldn’t.”