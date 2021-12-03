Wokingham Hospital strike called off in ‘massive victory’

Strike action Wokingham Community Hospital was called off by GMB Union after a last-minute deal was reached.

It would have seen cleaners, porters and caterers walk out for five days at four Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

It was over a dispute about alleged changes to NHS contracts, banding and pay by their new employer. The action was planned to start on Monday, November 29.

Facilities services at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals were moved to NHS Property Service on Friday, October 1.

GMB Union members voted to revoke strike action following a new offer from NHSPS. The deal allows the company to develop new organisational procedures, but protects their original NHS contracts.

Asia Allison, GMB senior organiser, called it a “massive victory”.

“Strike action is always the last resort,” she said. “However, this dispute has shown union members that by standing united and determined against detrimental changes to their terms and conditions they can win.”