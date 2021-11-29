Wokingham hosts second youth climate conference

WOKINGHAM youngsters had their say on climate change last week.

Secondary school students from across the borough took part in the online event on Wednesday, November 24.

The first conference was also held online last year.

The aim of the event was to inspire young people to make changes towards a more sustainable lifestyle. The conference also considered the impact of climate change on Wokingham borough.

It was facilitated by Wokingham Borough Council’s climate emergency team.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications, and emissions, introduced the meeting. He also chaired a question and answer session with other council officers on environmental issues.

Speaking before the event, Mr Murray said that he was looking forward to learning from and with young people taking part.

“Young people are going to experience the devastating consequences that climate change is going to have on the planet,” he said.

“We do have a chance to pause and even reverse some of the effects of global warming, but this needs to be done now and as a collective responsibility.”

The question and answer session was followed by Izzy King from student-led campaign group Teach the Future in conversation with Ruth Strange from Ethical Consumer. They discussed the carbon footprint of buying habits and the changes that can be made.

Finally, Charlene Duncan from The South East Rivers Trust, explained some of the effects of climate change in the borough. She then led a question and answer session on how young people can be a part of tackling the climate emergency.