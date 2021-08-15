Wokingham In Need opens Sensory Garden at The Acorn Centre in Woosehill

CELEBRATIONS were held last month to mark the official launch of a new sensory garden in Woosehill.

Based at The Acorn Centre, the area features plants and sensory equipment aimed at making a haven for visitors to rest and enjoy.

It has been created by Wokingham In Need, working in partnership with a range of organisations and companies.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, July 30, but while Wokingham borough deputy and Wokingham Town mayors were present, they did not wield the scissors. Instead, the honour went to young WIN member Eva Holdway.

Sue Jackson, who heads up WIN said she was proud to announce the opening of the garden.

“We would like to thank all sponsors and volunteers who have participated, especially all the team of WIN,” she said.

“The area has been transformed into a peaceful haven with beautiful plants and sensory equipment. In total we raised around £34,000 for the benefit of the clients at the centre and the community.

“The WIN team would like to work with Wokingham Borough Council, Growing Places and Optalis and The Town Council to utilise this area for many other projects bringing people in the community together.”

As well as the ribbon cutting, there was a cake cut as well, to allow guests to enjoy refreshments at one of the first post-covid events to take place in the borough.