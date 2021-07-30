Wokingham independent business throws leaving party, ahead of moving for national chain

A TOWN CENTRE business owner is packing her boxes after being asked to move out of her shop.

Georgina Hustler-Sutton, owner of Maison Rustic, moved into the former Wallis premises last August.

One year on, she has been asked to move out to make way for a chain.

Ms Hustler-Sutton originally took on the unit to open her annual Christmas store. The agreement was temporary but with nothing in the pipeline for the retail space, she hoped to make the business lease more permanent.

“I’m so sad to see this space go,” she said. “The council feels that a large multi-national chain would be better placed here and are looking to maximise their revenue stream.

“We hoped to at least see out another Christmas, if not create a more permanent arrangement. But unfortunately there is no way we can stay, believe me we have tried.”

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development at the council said they have a longstanding relationship with Ms Hustler-Sutton.

“We were pleased to offer them the opportunity to expand into the former Wallis unit with a pop-up shop, but made it clear it would only be temporary as we knew other parties were interested in this unit,” he said.

The councillor said he could not comment on the new tenant yet.

Ms Hustler-Sutton said small, independent shops are the life blood of the high street.

With 11 years in the trade, she feels confident that Maison Rustic and its sister store Antique Rose will continue to be a success.

She said the blow is a new chapter.

“Although this is a difficult time for everyone involved, we have much to be grateful for,” she said. “We have had a great run in the larger unit and it has been a huge success enabling us to give better variety in a more spacious environment.

“I am proud that we’ve not just survived, but thrived, despite everything the pandemic has thrown at retailers.”

Relocation to the original Bush Walk shop will begin on Thursday, August 19, with a clearance sale from Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 29.

She will hold a moving party in-store on Thursday, August 5, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

THe ticketed event costs £10 and includes bottomless Prosecco and live music and one-night-only discounts.

After the move, Ms Hustler-Sutton will navigate the challenge of a smaller space by displaying homeware on the ground floor and with furniture and interiors upstairs.

She plans to offer 80% of what the store currently sells on a smaller scale, with more choice available online.

Antique Rose will remain in Peach Place.

“I have a wonderful team who have worked so hard to help me create and maintain the best shopping experiences for our customers,” the business owner said. “Despite this latest challenge, we’ll continue with the same positive, can-do attitude.

“We have the best customers and we are so grateful for their support.

“Many have supported us through the pandemic and regeneration and followed our journey over the last eleven years and I am sure will continue to follow us in our new set up.

“I am still optimistic about the future of both Antique Rose and Maison Rustic and I’m working hard with my team to create the best shopping experience everyone knows us for, just in a smaller space.”

For more information, or to book tickets to the moving party, visit: www.maisonrustic.co.uk/blog/appointments